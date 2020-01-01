UPSC Recruitment 2019: Recruitment for many posts including Data Processing Assistant, Read details

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has invited functions to make appointments to the entire 29 posts. These will embody recruitment to the posts of Information Processing Assistant and Deputy Central Intelligence Officer. All these posts shall be crammed in varied departments. There shall be everlasting recruitment on these posts. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 16 is January 2020. For additional info associated to vacancies, eligibility and utility course of learn additional:

Information Processing Assistant, Submit: 02 (Unreserved)

Qualification: Grasp's diploma in Pc Software / Info Know-how / Pc Science from acknowledged institute or college. or

– BE / B.Tech diploma in Pc Engineering / Pc Science / Pc Know-how / Pc Science & Engineering / IT topic.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Matrix Degree-7.

Age Restrict: Most 30 years.

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer, Submit: 27 (Unreserved: 10)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech / B.Sc diploma in Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Pc Science / Pc Engineering / Pc Know-how / Pc Science & Engineering / Info Know-how / Software program Engineering topic from a acknowledged institute or college.

Pay Scale: As per Pay Matrix Degree – 10.

Age Restrict: Most 35 years.

– The reserved age group shall be given rest within the most age restrict as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the idea of efficiency within the interview.

– Shortlisted candidates shall be invited from the appliance varieties obtained for this.

Software charge

– 25 Rupees. Payment could be paid by Money / Grasp Credit score / Debit Card / Visa at any department of SBI.

SC / ST / Bodily challenged and feminine candidates shall be exempted from the charge.

See notification right here

To see the notification, go surfing to the us official web site (www.upsc.gov.in).

– On the correct facet on the homepage right here you will notice the 'What's New' part. Click on on the 'View All' hyperlink in it.

– After this new webpage will open. Right here Commercial No. 18 – 2019 hyperlink is given. Click on on it.

– Now click on on the PDF hyperlink right here below the title 'Paperwork'. After doing so, the detailed commercial associated to the submit shall be downloaded.

– Learn this commercial properly and test your eligibility in keeping with the posts.

Software Course of

– Login on the web site (www.upsconline.nic.in). Then click on on the hyperlink ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS on the brand new webpage.

– After this, on the brand new webpage, you : 18 / 2019 submit sensible utility hyperlink will seem.

– Click on on Apply Now choice subsequent to the submit chosen in keeping with your qualification. A brand new web page will open as you achieve this.

– Learn the rules given on this web page rigorously after which click on on the subsequent choice on the backside.

– On clicking, one other webpage associated to the rules will open. After studying this, you must click on on the subsequent choice.

Equally, after studying the rules on the third webpage, click on on the declaration field and press the Proceed button.

– Now candidates should first register themselves. A brand new registration hyperlink has been given for this. Click on on it.

– On doing this the registration web page will open. Enter all the knowledge sought in it. After getting into the captcha code given beneath, click on on the Save and Proceed choice.

After this, full the registration course of in keeping with the given pointers after which login with the userID and password obtained and open the appliance type.

– Now fill the web utility type as per the directions and add the scanned copy of photograph, signature and different sought certificates as per the prescribed measurement.

– Earlier than submitting the crammed utility type, as soon as once more test all the knowledge entered in it.

Submit it after being totally glad and at last take a printout of the web submission utility type and maintain it secure with you.

Particular dates

Final date for on-line utility: 16 January 2020

Final date for downloading the printout of the appliance type: 17 January 2020

Extra info right here

Web site: www.upsc.gov.in