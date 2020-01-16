UPSC Recruitment 2020: 23 recruits to the posts of Divisional Medical Officer and Lecturer

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Th: Union Public Service The Fee (UPSC) has invited purposes to make appointments to 23 posts. These embrace the posts of Senior Divisional Medical Officer and Lecturer / Assistant Professor. All these posts shall be stuffed in varied departments. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. The final date to use 30 is January 2020. For additional info associated to vacancies, eligibility and software course of learn additional:

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Endocrinology), Publish: 03 (Unreserved: )

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastroenterology), Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 2020 )

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastro-Eestine Surgical procedure), Publish: 01 (Unreserved)

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Nephrology), Publish: 05 (Unreserved: 2020 )

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neurology), Publish: 07 (Unreserved: 600 )

Qualification (above put up): MBBS diploma from a acknowledged institute or college.

– It ought to be accompanied by MD / MS / MCH / DM diploma in specialization associated to the put up.

– Candidates ought to have minimal two years expertise within the related discipline.

Pay Scale: Pay Matrix Stage – 12 shall be given as per.

Age Restrict: Most 45 years.

Lecturer / Assistant Professor (Particular Training-MR / ID), Publish: 02 (unreserved)

Qualification: Grasp's diploma with minimal 50% marks from acknowledged institute.

– It ought to be accompanied by an M.Ed diploma within the involved topic with minimal 55% marks

– It’s obligatory to have a sound registration with the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Pay Scale: 15, 600 to 6000 ,100 Rupees. Grade Pay – 6000 Rs.

Age Restrict: Most 45 years.

– The reserved age candidates shall be given rest within the most age restrict as per Central Authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates shall be chosen on the premise of efficiency in recruitment check or interview.

Utility price

– 25 Rupees. Charge may be paid by way of Money / Grasp Credit score / Debit Card / Visa at any department of SBI.

SC / ST / Bodily challenged and feminine candidates shall be exempted from the price.

Utility Course of

– Login on the web site (www.upsconline.nic.in). Then click on on the hyperlink ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS on the brand new webpage.

After this, on the brand new webpage, you’ll get advert quantity: 01 / The appliance-wise hyperlink will seem beneath .

– Click on on Apply Now choice subsequent to the put up chosen in accordance with your qualification. A brand new web page will open as you achieve this.

– Learn the rules given on this web page rigorously after which click on on the subsequent choice on the backside.

– On clicking, one other webpage associated to the rules will open. After studying this, you need to click on on the subsequent choice.

Equally, after studying the rules on the third webpage, click on on the declaration field and press the Proceed button.

– Now candidates need to first register themselves. A brand new registration hyperlink has been given for this. Click on on it.

– On doing this the registration web page will open. Enter all the knowledge sought in it. After getting into the captcha code given under, click on on the Save and Proceed choice.

After this, full the registration course of in accordance with the given pointers after which login with the userID and password obtained and open the appliance kind.

– Now fill the net software kind as per directions and add the scanned copy of photograph, signature and different sought certificates as per the prescribed measurement.

– Earlier than submitting the stuffed software kind, as soon as once more test all the knowledge entered in it.

Submit it after being totally happy and eventually take a printout of the net submission software kind and hold it protected with you.

Particular dates

Final date for on-line software: 30 January 2020

Final date for downloading printout of software: 31 January 2020

