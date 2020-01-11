UPSC Recruitment 2020: 421 Recruitment for EPFO ​​Officer for Graduate, 10 Qualifications including Read Qualification, Selection, Application

UPSC Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Fee (UPSC) has taken 421 recruitment of Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer for graduates. These recruitments shall be made for the Workers Provident Fund Group (EPFO – Workers Provident Fund Group) of the Ministry of Labor and Employment, Authorities of India. These posts must be utilized on-line. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of UPSC www.upsconline.nic.in. The final date for on-line software 31 is January, 2020. 31 Functions will be made by 6 pm on January. Learn right here essential issues associated to emptiness, put up, qualification, choice, examination and software 10 –

1. Whole Emptiness of Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer in EPFO ​​- 421

This consists of SC 62, ST 33, OBC There are posts for 116 and for unreserved class 168.

2. Eligibility

A graduate particular person from any stream can apply for it.

three. Most Age Restrict

30 The 12 months . SC, ST class shall be given 5 years leisure in age restrict and OBC shall be given three years.

four. EPFO staff can even be given 5 years leisure in age.

5. Pay Scale – seventh CPC as per Degree – eight Beverage Matrix, Common Central Service Group B Non-Ministerial

6. Choice: Bachelor Diploma in Regulation, 5 12 months Built-in Diploma in Regulation, MBA, PG Diploma in Administration, Firm Secretary, CA, Value and Administration Accountant Diploma Choice will get precedence. Aside from this, together with these levels, two years who’ve expertise can even get desire.

7. Choice

To begin with, there shall be a pen paper based mostly written take a look at. Candidates shall be shortlisted for interview on the premise of written examination. The written take a look at shall be held on October four, 2020. Last benefit shall be made on the premise of each written take a look at and interview. Weightage ratio of written examination and interview 75: 25 Might be

Posting will be discovered wherever in India after choice. Probation shall be two years.

eight. Right here shall be examination

9. software

One has to use on-line by visiting www.upsconline.nic.in. Paperwork sought must be uploaded. 25 An software price of Rs. Has been saved, which will be paid by depositing in any department of Internet Banking or SBI. SC ST, ladies and in another way abled are absolutely exempted from charges.

10. Essential Date

The final date for on-line software 31 is January, 2020 (6 PM). Final date for taking print out of your software type is February 1, 2020 (evening 11. 59 pm).