‘Upset’ Kapil Sharma about Ali Asgar quitting: Ladki hi banna tha toh mere show mein kya nahi? (Throwback)

Ali Asgar & Sugandha Mishra joins Sunil Grover's internet sequence













Whereas many others who’ve been by that part could not rise up, Kapil Sharma not solely bounced again however is raring to go! The ace comic, who not too long ago turned father, is working with double the energy-giving individuals double dose of leisure. Kapil Sharma’s life has been a roller-coaster trip from in a single day success, downfall, despair to once more being successful.

Kapil Sharma, Ali AsgarTwitter

It began with Kapil Sharma not having the ability to flip up for his shoots on time, leaving many company ready for hours. Later, from delays, the shoots began getting cancelled. Nonetheless, the ultimate nail within the coffin was Kapil’s mid-air scuffle with Sunil Grover. Not solely Sunil Grover however Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra additionally left his present quickly.

Ali Asgar (on the left) and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma PresentYou Tube Screenshot

Ali and Sugandha stop

Speaking about Ali Asgar and Sugandha leaving the present, Sharma had informed Bombay Instances, “They are all my people, and there are no hard feelings. Of course, I miss them and I am in touch with them. Ali left the show as he wasn’t too happy with the way his character was shaping up. However, I saw him dressed as a woman in an episode of his new show and joked with him, ‘Ali bhai, ladki hi banna tha toh mere show mein kya burai thi’?”

Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi (left)Instagram

Struggle with Grover

Speaking about Sunil Grover, Kapil had stated, “I don’t want to revisit that incident; at least not at this moment. Or else, people will start wondering why I am talking about it now. Sunil is like my brother and I am still in touch with him. In fact, I just spoke to him and he is down with fever. As far as I am concerned, he can return anytime. However, Sunil is currently busy with live shows and wants to try out new things.”

Kangana Ranaut, Sugandha MishraVarinder Chawla/ Twitter

Sugandha spills the beans

Sugandha Mishra, who used to imitate celebs and play an element on Kapil’s present, had opened up concerning the ace comic. A Bollywood Hungama report had stated that Sugandha Mishra had revealed that Kapil Sharma was a useful, right down to earth and immensely gifted individual. She had additionally added that it was Kapil who had satisfied her dad and mom to let her come to Mumbai and check out her luck within the trade. Not simply that, she additionally had stated that their previous crew (Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar) have been like one massive and completely happy household. She additionally revealed that Preeti, whom Kapil was rumoured to be courting, was the one who may deal with him the very best even at his worst.