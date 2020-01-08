Upset With Trade Union Strike, Mamata Banerjee Needles Left, Congress

Mamata Banerjee took on the Left, Congress as commerce union strike hits Bengal.

Kolkata:

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Left and the Congress over their assist to the 24-hour nationwide strike by commerce unions. “Those who don’t have political existence are calling strikes,” stated the Chief Minister, who for a number of years, has been vehemently in opposition to strikes within the state.

Bengal has been witnessing clashes since morning as supporters of Trinamool Congress took on the Left supporters who had been trying to implement the strike.

Violence was reported by components of Kolkata, the place a police car was focused and CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty was detained. In North 24 Parganas district, Left supporters held a “Rail Roko protest” this morning to assist the strike name by commerce unions. Crude oil bombs had been discovered on tracks, the railway police stated.

The Left accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of doublespeak after the state authorities stated it might not assist the strike.

Earlier than coming to energy within the state, Mamata Banerjee had held quite a few agitations, peppered with strikes in opposition to the Left regime. She has additionally been one of many fiercest critics of the Narendra Modi-led authorities, in opposition to which the protest is on.

The Congress has supported the strike, referred to as in opposition to what the Centre of India Commerce Unions or CITU stated was “anti-labour policies” of the Central authorities.

“The Modi-Shah Govt’s anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi’s crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for #BharatBandh2020 in protest. I salute them,” senior get together chief Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

In Maharashtra, the coalition authorities led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has supported the commerce union strike.