UPSSSC Junior Assistant answer key 2019: Answer to the Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam

UPSSSC Junior Assistant reply key 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Companies Choice Fee has launched the reply take a look at for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant 1403. Reply sequence of eight has been launched. If you’re not happy with the reply key 14, objection could be lodged by January. Reply key could be seen from the official web site of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Companies Choice Fee http://upsssc.gov.in.

Allow us to let you know that on January four, the examination will probably be held within the 16 districts of the state. Deputy Secretary Rinke Jaiswal has issued an order on this regard on Friday. Accordingly, facilities for examination for junior assistants have been made in Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Sitapur and Varanasi. Examination in two shifts 10 to 11.30 time And occurred from three to four. 30 pm. A complete of 5, 35, 926 candidates appeared on this examination.

The place many posts

Transport Commissioner Divisional Department 187, Transport Commissioner Headquarters four, Survey Commissioner Waqf 44, Director Minority Welfare 60, Director Printing & Stationery, Prayagraj 66, Director Fisheries Directorate 10, Deputy Director Fisheries Assistant Director Fisheries Workplace 29, Director is 1 submit within the Directorate of Monetary Statistics. Equally, the Chief Engineer, Public Works Division, Lucknow 40, Workplace of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Division, Administration B Purposes are looked for the posts. Within the Excise Commissioner Workplace 14, Director Backward Courses Welfare 72, Director of Incapacity Empowerment Lucknow 33, Forensic Science Laboratory Mahanagar Lucknow 30, Deputy Inspector Common, Workplace of the Director, UP in Electrical Security 26 are positions. Native Fund Audit at Prayagraj 125, Directorate of Civil Protection 17, Cooperative Societies Panchayats Lucknow 18, State Election Fee in Lucknow 134 are positions. Directorate Common in Tourism 17, Directorate of Social Welfare 14, Directorate of Social Welfare 121 Commissioner and Director are three posts in handloom and textile industries. .