UPSSSC Junior Assistant Exam Date 2019: UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam to be held on this day

UPSSSC Junior Assistant examination date 2019: Uttar Pradesh Examination for recruitment to the posts of Subordinate Companies Choice Fee Junior Assistant 1403 on January four 60 shall be organized within the districts. Deputy Secretary Rinke Jaiswal has issued an order on this regard on Friday. Accordingly, facilities for examinations have been arrange for Junior Assistant in Agra, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Sitapur and Varanasi. Examination in two shifts 10 to 11. 30 pm and shall be from three to four. 30 pm. Whole 5, 35, 926 candidates shall be included within the examination.

Can obtain the admit card:

For this, admit playing cards may be downloaded from the Fee's web site upsssc.gov.in. Earlier this examination 24 was to be held on December, however it was postponed because of the ambiance of the state. Was.

The tutorial qualification was intermediate or its equal to fill these posts. As well as, phrases in Hindi typing 25 and in English 1403 should be phrases per minute. Together with this, one should even have Triple C laptop certificates.

The place what number of posts

Transport Commissioner Divisional Department 187, Transport Commissioner Headquarters four, Survey Commissioner Waqf 44, Director Minority Welfare 60, Director Printing & Stationery, Prayagraj 66, Director Fisheries Directorate 10, Deputy Director Fisheries Assistant Director Fisheries Workplace 29, Director is 1 submit within the Directorate of Monetary Statistics. Equally, the Workplace of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Division, Lucknow 40, Workplace of the Chief Engineer, Public Works Division, Administration B Functions are looked for the posts. Within the Excise Commissioner Workplace 14, Director Backward Lessons Welfare 72, Director of Disabilities Empowerment Lucknow 33, Forensic Science Laboratory Mahanagar Lucknow 30, Officer-in-Cost in Vasica Workplace, Director Electrical Safety 26 are positions. Native Fund Audit at Prayagraj 125, Directorate of Civil Protection 17, Cooperative Societies Panchayats Lucknow 18, State Election Fee in Lucknow 134 are the posts. Directorate Normal in Tourism 17, Directorate of Social Welfare 14, Directorate of Social Welfare 121 Commissioner & Director Handloom & Textile Industries Has three phrases.