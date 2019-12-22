UPSSSC: Junior Assistant exam date to be held on 24 and 26 December, now will be on 4 and 10 January

The Subordinate Companies Choice Fee has determined that 24 December Junior Assistant (Normal Choice) Aggressive Examination to be held on January four 2020. Equally, 26 Laptop Operator (Normal) Aggressive Examination to be held on December -Now 10 can be held on January 2020.

This resolution was taken in a rare assembly chaired by the Chairman of the Fee, Praveer Kumar. The Controller of Examinations instructed within the assembly that on account of problem in downloading admit playing cards by DM of many districts of the state and different technical causes 24 and 26 problem in conducting the examination on December. Has been expressed. The DM mentioned that it was requested to conduct these examinations on another date. All involved individuals must be made conscious of the revised examination program instantly. All candidates for downloading the revised admit card together with the revised data concerning shift and middle of those examinations can be notified by way of the Fee web site sooner or later. Fee secretary Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri gave this data. For examination admit card or different extra data go to http://upsssc.gov.in/