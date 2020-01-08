Upstairs Downstairs and Last of the Summer Wine star Christopher Beeny dies aged 78 

Upstairs Downstairs and Final of the Summer season Wine star Christopher Beeny dies peacefully in his armchair aged 78
By Lara Keay For Mailonline
The star of Upstairs Downstairs and Final of the Summer season Wine Christopher Beeny has died aged 78.
His son Rick Blackman revealed the actor died ‘peacefully in his armchair’ at house in Kent on January three.
He tweeted: ‘I’ve some unhappy information to impart. On friday third of January my previous dad Christopher Beeny died at his house in Kent.
‘He was 78. Comforted to know he was not alone on the finish and was in his armchair.’
