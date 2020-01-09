UPTET 2019: 986748 candidates have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

Uttar Pradesh Instructor Eligibility Check (UP-TET) 2019 In 91.47 P.c candidates joined. since morning 12: 30 Registered 1083016 for major stage examination performed until 986748 (91) of the candidates. 2019 %) joined. 96268 Candidate absent. 2. 30 Registered for Higher Major Degree Examination within the second shift from 5 o'clock 573322 Among the many candidates 528317 (92. 45005 per cent) had been current. 45005 Candidate absent. The examination shall be launched by the regulatory authority workplace 14 on January on the Uttamala web site. 17 By January, on-line objections may be lodged and topic committee constituted 28 shall be settled by January.

Secretary Examination Regulatory Authority Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi stated that out of whole 1656338 candidates 1515065 (1656338 out of the whole 1656338 reviews acquired from the District Faculty Inspectors. . 47 %) attended. 141273 Candidate absent. 1986 and 1063 examination facilities had been arrange for the primary and second shifts respectively.

STF caught 4 in Ghazipur, 11 FIR on the candidates: Budham Sharanam Inter within the first shift. At School Adarshgaon Ghazipur, STF arrested four individuals, together with the Principal, in an try and ship a photograph of the query paper from cellular. The DIOS has beneficial the Secretary UP Board to withdraw recognition of this college. Within the first shift, the Central Administrator lodged an FIR on Nationwide Inter School Kadipur Sultanpur, contemplating the candidate Devendra Verma as a suspect. One every in Agra, Aligarh, Hathras and Kannauj, Jaunpur and Sant Ravidas Nagar, three candidates had been caught dishonest within the major stage examination towards whom an FIR was lodged.