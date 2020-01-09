UPTET 2019: OMR sheet taken by nine candidates in TET exam

First and second of the examiner OMR sheet from the 4 examination facilities situated at Mainpuri, Bhogaon through the TET examination. Went away with a replica. These had been revealed after submission of copies. On behalf of the middle directors of the 4 examination facilities, Mainpuri Kotwali and Bhogaon Kotwali have been given registration for submitting instances in opposition to 9 examinees and 7 chamber inspectors, assistant room inspectors.

The middle administrator of Shreeji Karuna Sagar Inter Faculty knowledgeable the police that through the TET examination on Wednesday, 4 candidates didn’t submit the board copy of the examination and took the copy with them. Knowledgeable that Gulshan Verma, examiner of roll quantity 61124011964, Deepender Kumar of 61124011974, Prakash Singh Chauhan of , 61124011996 examiner Akash Mishra didn’t take the board copy with him. Throughout this time, Room Inspector First Vijay Kumar, Second Neetu Yadav had been additionally held answerable for the case and the Central Administrator demanded for the FIR in opposition to the above six individuals. The Kotwali police has taken motion to register an FIR in opposition to all these on the Tahrir of the Heart Administrator.

OMR sheet additionally taken from Gautam Buddha Faculty Examination Heart

Mainpuri On the similar time, the middle administrator of Gautam Buddha Inter Faculty gave a grievance to the Kotwali police and complained that room inspector of room quantity six, Overseas Babu Assistant Trainer Mahavir Singh Inter Faculty Johari Nagar, Kunwarpal Principal Main Faculty Harchandpur knowledgeable that the serial quantity Atul Kumar son of Vipin Chandra, Deepa Verma daughter Khushiram Verma and Anukra of sequels 61127013225 Ank 61127013284 Archana Sharma daughter had been Ram Naresh Sharma took the primary carbon copy of OMR seat along with her. In room quantity eight, room inspector Raghuraj Singh headmaster Dhakalpur, Sharmila Shakya assistant instructor Gautam Buddha Inter Faculty knowledgeable that Sumit Dubey son Maheshchandra Prasad, with the serial quantity 61127013348 from his chamber, took the primary carbon copy with him. went. The middle administrator demanded an FIR in opposition to all these. Police has additionally registered a case in opposition to all of them.



One returned the OMR sheet, the opposite carried

Bhogaon Dr. Jogendra Singh Chauhan, the middle administrator of Nationwide Inter Faculty within the city, mentioned that within the first shift examination, two candidates went with the OMR seat. Feminine candidate from room quantity six reached the gate with OMR seat. Later, after coming back from the gate, he mistakenly mentioned to take OMR seat and returned it. On the similar time, the second candidate of Room No. 7 went with OMR seat. Ankita Yadav, instructor of Kasturba Inter Faculty was on obligation in Room No. 7. Motion has been given to take motion on these. After the examination, the data of the case has been given to the police.

