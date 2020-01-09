UPTET 2019: One and a half lakhs fixed TET paper price

STF collectively paper out Ciaram Yadav, clerk Siyaram Yadav, aside from Principal Paras Singh Kushwaha and his three family Chandrabhan Kushwaha, Ajit Kushwaha and Chandrapal Kushwaha of Budham Sharanam Inter Faculty positioned in Kotwali Nagar police station space of ​​Ghazipur district throughout TET examination. Arrested whereas making an attempt to. There was a plan to promote query papers of those individuals by cell and resolve them and promote them to the candidates for 1.5 lakh rupees.

A soldier was additionally caught

Complete 50 pages of 'C' and 'D' units of query papers have been recovered in arrested Ajit Kushwaha's telephone. Printing of some query papers was additionally recovered. Arrested Paras Kushwaha has additionally been jailed for UP polytechnic entrance examination in its first yr 2016.

UPTET 2019: 91. 47 % candidates gave the Uttar Pradesh Trainer Eligibility Check

Members of a gang of Prayagraj who conspired to paper out the TET second shift embrace a college supervisor, a former consultant of a BJP chief and a cupboard minister. 180 Cellular from this gang, 220 SIM, a Bluetooth machine, four. Lakh rupees and automotive and bike have been recovered.

On the identical time, ten members of one other gang have been arrested by the Crime Department from Cantt space of ​​Prayagraj. 12 cell and ten thousand rupees have been recovered from this gang. By raiding the Civil Traces police station space of ​​Prayagraj, STF gangster Sanjay alias Ramesh alias Rakesh Singh resident Ashok Nagar Prayagraj, supervisor of Pancham Lal Ashram Inter Faculty Dhumganj, Chandra Singh Yadav, dealer Ashwini Kumar Srivastava resident LDA Colony Naini, offering candidates Amit Yadav resident Sohbatiyabag Prayagraj, Rajendra Kumar Yadav, who offers cell and SIM Resident Georgetown Allahabad and Solapur Vinod Kumar Sah resident Rajapur Prayagraj and Rajesh Mishra resident Allapur Prayagraj arrested.

uptet query 2019: requested in UPTET examination, which means of jasmine oil on mole head

The STF has arrested Dharmaraj Bharti, a resident of Kaushambi, taking the examination as a substitute of one other from the Fashionable Inter Faculty Examination Heart at Dhumanganj police station space of ​​Prayagraj. In Jaunpur, three youths from Bihar have been arrested whereas taking the examination as a substitute of one other. All three are residents of Nalanda. 5-five thousand rupees have been additionally recovered from them. One man was caught attempting to take the examination as a substitute of one other at Shanti Bal Kalyan Kendra in Mainpuri.

Lucknow. In Bhadohi and Azamgarh, 4 candidates have been arrested for making an attempt to cheat within the examination. At Shanti Bal Kalyan Sansthan Inter Faculty Examination Heart, Mainpuri, one soldier was caught attempting to take the examination as a substitute of one other. The soldier is posted in Pratapgarh district. In the meantime, police arrested seven in Agra. First caught a solver.