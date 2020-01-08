UPTET 2019: Three Munnabhai of Bihar caught during UPTET exam in Jaunpur

UPTET 2019: Three facilities of Jaunpur in UPTET examination on Wednesday. However three individuals have been caught giving the examination as an alternative of the opposite. 5 thousand rupees have been recovered from two of them. Police has taken everybody into custody. The matter is being investigated.

In keeping with the knowledge, examination is being completed in complete 50 facilities within the district. Over two thousand examinations 48 are sitting in two shifts. District officers Dinesh Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar and all of the officers have been inspected for equity of the examination. Through the inspection, the Further District Justice of the Peace obtained confidential data that in Janak Kumar Balika Vidyalaya and St. Patrick's College, persons are taking examinations as an alternative of others. They reached the facilities. The dealer's picture was placed on the admit card. But it surely was so blurred that it was troublesome to determine. In the event that they have been requested, they may not inform the title and tackle of the unique pupil correctly.

Throughout interrogation, the three said that they’re residents of Nalanda Bihar. He obtained 5 thousand rupees earlier than the examination began. The remaining cash has been promised after the examination. He didn’t say how a lot cash has been talked about to look within the examination. Officers are interrogating all three.