UPTET 2020: Two teachers associated with Solver Gang arrested in teacher eligibility test

Salwar caught in Trainer Eligibility Take a look at 7 (TET) on Wednesday in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh Departmental motion has been advisable towards two lecturers, together with the gang chief. District Primary Schooling Officer Dr. Rajendra Singh mentioned that it has been advisable to droop Shikshamitra by suspending the accused trainer.

He mentioned that 9 Munnabhai had been caught at a take a look at middle throughout the TET examination held on Wednesday. The inquiry revealed the truth that Santwar Kumar Yadav, the mastermind of the Salwar gang, is a trainer at Jamalpur Sarai Khwaja Major Faculty Umrikhurd. He known as the Salvars via DM Kumar of Nalanda Bihar. One other member of the gang is posted as Shikshamitra at Bhim Shankar Major Faculty Umrikhurd itself. The police have registered the case underneath numerous sections after proving their involvement within the interrogation.

Mr. Singh mentioned that on the idea of the police report on Thursday, assistant trainer Santosh was suspended and despatched a letter to the federal government for termination of service of Shikshamitra.