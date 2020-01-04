UPTET postponed January 8 exam at Kashi Vidyapeeth

Semester examinations scheduled for January eight at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth and affiliated faculties had been postponed. Huh. That day is TEE (Trainer Eligibility Check). Many college students are becoming a member of it. Conserving this in thoughts, the college administration postponed the examination. Now the examination of January eight 13 will probably be held on January.

TET 61 facilities have been arrange in Varanasi the place 67 thousand candidates will take the examination. The examination will probably be held in two shifts. Thousand 40 within the first shift examination and thousand 27 candidates within the second shift examination will probably be included. Solely the outdated admit card of the candidates will probably be legitimate. Earlier this examination 21 was proposed on December. Nevertheless it was postponed in view of protests by the CAA (Citizenship Modification Act).

Clerk submit recruitment examination at the moment

On Saturday 33 facilities of town, there will probably be examination in two shifts for recruitment to the submit of Junior Assistant. Whole 21, 912 candidates will take the examination. First shift examination 10 to 11. 30 and second shift examination will probably be from three pm to four. 30. Within the assembly of the Heart Directors on the Rifle Membership on Friday, crucial tips got relating to the examination.