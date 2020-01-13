“Urban Naxals Brought Bad Name To JNU,” Says BJP-Linked Students’ Group

JNU mob assault: Over 30 folks have been injured within the assault at Jawaharlal Nehru College

New Delhi:

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has rejected allegations of attacking college students on the Jawaharlal Nehru College campus earlier this month, as a substitute accusing Left-wing activists “who have brought a bad name to the institution” of orchestrating the violence.

“JNU should be known for its academic activities but it has instead become infamous for Naxal activities. Students like us have to suffer and bow our heads in shame because of such people,” mentioned Nidhi Tripathi, the nationwide common secretary of the BJP-linked scholar group mentioned in a press meet on Monday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP additionally rejected the Jawaharlal Nehru College College students Union’s declare that its activists have been a part of a mob that attacked college students and school members of the college on the night of January 5, injuring over 30. It additionally claimed that WhatsApp chat messages and audio recordings linking Komal Sharma, one in all its members, to the incident have been fabricated.

“The chat and recordings do not belong to Komal Sharma. We want the police to investigate the false messages and take action against those who have been spreading them on social media,” Nidhi Tripathi mentioned, including that screenshots of group chat rooms named “Unity Against Left” and “Friends Of RSS” have been morphed.

“The entire WhatsApp group should be investigated,” she mentioned.