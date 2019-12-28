December 28, 2019 | 10:17am

Officers in Uruguay seized greater than six tons of cocaine, the biggest drug bust within the nation’s historical past.

Roughly four.9 tons of the drug was discovered inside containers marked as soy flour which had been sure for Togo on an Italian ship, the BBC reported.

A ranch the place the coke had been loaded onto a truck in Uruguay’s western Soriano area was additionally raided, yielding one other 1.7 tons of coke.

The medicine would have an estimated road worth of greater than a billion .

“The important thing is to show the world and drug traffickers that you don’t mess around with Uruguayan customs,” Jaime Borgiani, the nation’s customs director advised the outlet. “We’ve taken the necessary steps to rid the country of this scourge.”