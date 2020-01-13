US Actor Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account, Criticises Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Hamill wrote that he’s disenchanted that Mark Zuckerberg values revenue greater than truthfulness

San Francisco:

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has joined the checklist of high-profile celebrities who stop Fb in protest towards permitting political adverts and unfold of misinformation on its platform.

Mr Hamill took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would delete his Fb account.

“So disappointed that Mark Zuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I’ve decided to delete my Facebook account,” he tweeted.

So disenchanted that #MarkZuckerberg values revenue greater than truthfulness that I’ve determined to delete my @Fb account. I do know it is a massive “Who Cares?” for the world at giant, however I will sleep higher at evening. #PatriotismOverProfitshttps://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

“I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the world at large, but I’ll sleep better at night,” he added.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in November wrote an article on regulating the social networking platform within the Washington Publish.

His followers supported the choice to delete Fb.

“I deleted Facebook 8 months ago and it feels great. Zuckerberg is making billions and destroying democracy in the process,” responded one consumer.

“Facebook has become an Empire. Like the very one you destroyed,” tweeted one other.

Mr Hamill is thought for taking part in Luke Skywalker within the Star Wars sequence, which gained him the ‘Saturn Award for Greatest Actor’ thrice.

The #DeleteFacebook motion began after the notorious Cambridge Analytica information scandal.

“What’s Facebook?” Elon Musk tweeted final 12 months, sarcastically replied to a tweet from WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton urging his followers to delete Fb by tweeting, “It is time.”

Mr Musk eliminated SpaceX, Tesla and his personal official pages from Fb.