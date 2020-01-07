January 7, 2020 | 10:10am

In a present of navy may, the US Air Power carried out a large “elephant walk” train involving the launch of 52 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets in Utah, officers mentioned.

The state-of-the-art jets took off from the Hill Air Power Base over a 10-minute interval Monday morning in a fight train carried out by the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings.

“Today’s exercise marks the accomplishment of over four years of work — a little over four years ago, we received our first F-35,” Col. Michael Ebner, the 388th vice commander, informed the Deseret Information.

“We now have our full complement of aircraft and locally, we turn this into a goal of full war-fighting capability,” he added.

An “elephant walk” refers back to the shut formation of navy planes earlier than takeoff.

Whereas the hassle was meant to exhibit the flexibility to conduct a large-scale fight deployment, it was not in direct response to the escalating scenario with Iran after the drone-strike loss of life of high basic Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Ebner mentioned.

“That’s completely coincidental,” Ebner mentioned, although he acknowledged that the spectacular train was designed to ship a message.

“The message is not just to potential adversaries, but it’s also to our nation’s leadership that they can count on the 388th Fighter Wing to support the combat power that they plan and require us to provide,” Ebner informed the Deseret Information.

On Saturday, President Trump mentioned the US has focused 52 Iranian websites that it might strike if Iran assaults any People or any US property in response to Friday’s drone strike.

The variety of websites – and the fighter jets that took half within the train — matched the variety of US hostages held captive by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini beginning in 1979.

The first mission of the 388th Fighter Wing is to take care of fight readiness to deploy, make use of and maintain the F-35s across the globe in help of the nationwide protection, Ebner informed Deseret Information.

There are over 2,000 airmen and civilian staff assigned to the energetic responsibility 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings.

Hill is house to 3 F-35 fighter squadrons with a complete of 78 plane, Ebner added.

