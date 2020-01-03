US Airstrike That Killed Officials May Spark “Devastating War”: Iraq

Baghdad:

Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi slammed a US strike that killed high Iraqi and Iranian commanders in Baghdad on Friday as an “aggression” that might “spark a devastating war”.

“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander in an official post is an aggression against the country of Iraq, its state, its government and its people,” Abdel Mahdi mentioned in an announcement.

He was referring to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the highly effective Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary power, who died within the strike together with Iranian commander Main Common Qasem Soleimani.

Abdel Mahdi mentioned the strike was additionally a “flagrant violation of the conditions authorising the presence of US troops” on Iraqi soil.

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)