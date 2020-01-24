US billionaire George Soros slams Modi at Davos: ‘PM creating a Hindu nationalist state’

PM Modi receives International Goalkeeper Award, dedicates it to 1.three bn Indians













The billionaire philanthropist George Soros has slammed the Narendra Modi-led BJP authorities whereas addressing an annual occasion on the ongoing World Financial Discussion board (WEF) in Davos wherein he additionally addressed an array of worldwide, political and technological points.

The American billionaire mentioned: “Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback came in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship.”

Geroge Soros slams Fb

The billionaire investor additionally accused Fb of serving to to re-elect Donald Trump within the 2020 US election. “Facebook will work to re-elect Trump and Trump will protect Facebook,” the 89-year-old mentioned throughout a speech at a dinner hosted by his non-profit Open Society Basis at Davos on Thursday, studies Politico.

“It makes me very concerned about the outcome of 2020,” Soros mentioned.

A Fb spokesperson reacted to his outburst and mentioned: “This is just plain wrong”.

On the dinner speech, Soros referred to as Trump “the ultimate narcissist”, and Xi Jinping a “dictator”, whereas praising Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Soros additionally introduced he’ll launch “the most important project of my life” — a $1 billion funding in “critical thinking” by way of a brand new community of schools.

Fb additionally introduced it is going to present fewer political adverts to folks on its platform and Instagram, beginning with the US which faces Presidential elections in 2020, however will not ban or restrict these as Twitter has already completed and Google to some extent.

(With IANS inputs)