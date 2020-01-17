US-born viscountess Julie Montagu tells how she has fallen in love with her own estate

The primary Julie Montagu knew of her future husband Luke’s distinguished household historical past was when he took out his bank card and she or he observed his title.

She proceeded to pronounce ‘Viscount’ like ‘low cost’.

That they had first met at a drinks social gathering in 2002, and inside a couple of years Julie, a blonde American yoga instructor, diet skilled and writer, and Luke, the inheritor to the Earl of Sandwich, have been married – she proudly sporting the Montagu tiara – within the fairly croquet pavilion at Mapperton Home, the household’s magnificent Jacobean pile in Dorset.

But so engaged was Julie, the brand new Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, in rising her burgeoning wellbeing enterprise that she felt like a chatelaine in identify solely.

Julie Montagu, 47, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, pictured, who grew up in Sugar Grove, Illinois, is about to start out a brand new present An American Aristocrat’s Information To Nice Estates

She knew her husband would sooner or later take over the property from his father, the 11th Earl who’s now 76, however she pushed what she then perceived could be a burden to the again of her thoughts.

‘I wasn’t targeted on Mapperton again then,’ she says. ‘I used to be constructing my very own profession and caring for my household.

My view was, ‘When it occurs it occurs, however proper now I am unable to give it some thought.’ Even when Luke did take over from his father in 2016, to start with I wasn’t very concerned.’

Quick ahead 4 years and Julie, 47, who grew up in Sugar Grove, Illinois, within the Midwestern USA could now know extra about British stately properties than most of the homeowners themselves, because of her new TV collection An American Aristocrat’s Information To Nice Estates.

‘I now have a deep curiosity in these historic homes – so it is turn into way more than only a presenting job,’ she says.

‘Had it not been for the present I feel my appreciation of Mapperton would have taken for much longer as a result of initially the eagerness simply wasn’t there.

Julie along with her husband Luke, Earl of Sandwich, and youngsters William, Emma, Nestor and Jack at Mapperton Home, the household’s magnificent Jacobean pile in Dorset

‘Previous to the TV collection Luke and I did not talk about Mapperton fairly often. It was his to run whereas I used to be instructing yoga and doing different tasks.

‘However the present has been a beautiful studying curve. I’ve discovered a lot about these estates and the way their homeowners all work extremely arduous to maintain them going.’

THE FIRST SANDWICH – AND FIRST CHOC ICE! Constructed within the 1540s with additions within the 17th and 18th centuries, the Montagus’ nation pile Mapperton Home has been dubbed by Nation Life journal the best manor home in England. Set in 2,000 acres and unfold over three flooring and three wings, the home boasts 16th-century plaster ceilings and 18th-century panelling, in addition to the Sandwich assortment of images and furnishings that mirror the household’s contribution to Britain’s naval historical past. Most famously in fact, the fourth earl is claimed to have invented the sandwich some 250 years in the past when he determined to wrap his meals in bread to keep away from dirtying his palms as he ate. However additionally it is stated that within the 17th century the primary earl invented the choc ice when he chilled down liquid chocolate from Spain with snow and salt. To bolster their funds, the Montagus let the home out as a movie location and it was seen in each the 2015 movie Far From The Madding Crowd with Carey Mulligan and the 1996 adaptation of Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow. Final summer time it opened its doorways to Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas, which can be launched later this yr.

Due to her membership of the stately dwelling ‘membership’, Julie has been given privileged entry to the aristocratic inhabitants, priceless treasures and best-kept secrets and techniques of a few of Britain’s most spectacular piles, from Gloucestershire’s Sudeley Fort to Boughton Home in Northamptonshire, referred to as the English Versailles, and Flooring Fort, the biggest inhabited fortress in Scotland.

Throughout the eight hour-long episodes she learns tips on how to polish silver, set a grand ceremonial dinner desk to the precise millimetre and visits Royal Producers De Wit, one of many few locations the place you possibly can nonetheless see tapestries restored.

‘I used to be really fairly naive as a result of I believed they’d all be comparable, that everyone was going to be doing weddings,’ she says.

‘By no means. What actually shocked and impressed me was the other ways by which every property performs to its strengths, and most significantly displays the pursuits of its homeowners.’

To which finish she rolls up her sleeves and learns tips on how to drive a steam engine, fly a falcon and even toss a caber as she discovers how the homeowners have built-in their very own passions into conventional nation home actions.

‘The homeowners of those homes will not be solely pondering outdoors the field, they’re additionally together with their very own pursuits as a way of supporting their estates,’ she says.

‘For instance, James Hervey-Bathurst of Herefordshire’s Eastnor Fort loves steam engines and one among his most profitable occasions is a steam truthful.

‘Claire and James Birch are passionate cyclists, and so they’ve constructed an unlimited biking store at their dwelling Doddington Corridor, close to Lincoln, in addition to new cycle paths across the property.

Constructed within the 1540s with additions within the 17th and 18th centuries, Mapperton Home, pictured, has been dubbed by Nation Life journal the best manor home in England

‘Then there’s Rick and Lucinda Compton at Newby Corridor in Ripon, Yorkshire, who’re avid sculpture collectors, so yearly they maintain a sculpture exhibition as a part of a stroll across the property.’

Not solely has Julie regarded intimately on the existence of the present homeowners, workers and craftspeople answerable for sustaining each beautiful element for future generations, she’s additionally gained inspiration for Mapperton.

We open the home to the general public from March to October to assist pay for repairs and working prices. We additionally host weddings, occasions and, extra not too long ago, yoga retreats

This has led to Luke and her working intently collectively on new concepts for the property. ‘We have had some actually good conferences about potential future tasks,’ she says.

‘I am trying ahead to turning into way more concerned – and I feel the workers are as properly.’

The principle rooms, together with the drawing room, library, nice corridor and eating room, are open to the general public for seven months of the yr whereas the household dwell within the south wing, however the prices of sustaining the property are substantial.

Julie practises yoga inside Boughton Home, one of many stately properties she visits within the collection

‘However there is a endless checklist of jobs that have to be finished – leaking roofs and home windows are often the precedence.

‘There are work that want cleansing and furnishings that wants restoring. Within the collection I discovered tips on how to clear an image, and helped exchange the gilt on a Chippendale chair – however I feel I will depart these items to the consultants.’

Getting extra concerned at Mapperton has additionally represented a brand new freedom for Julie, who for years was unable to spend a lot time there as she was holding the household collectively at their south London dwelling (she has 4 youngsters – Emma, 21, and Jack, 18, from her first marriage, and William, 15, and Nestor, 13, with Luke).

Should you’re holding a whole lot of stress and nervousness, it is very straightforward to take it out on the individuals you like most. I did not need to do this, so I would depart the home to cry. The kids have been younger then and I did not need to cry in entrance of them

She supported Luke, now 50, by way of his restoration from prescription drug dependency following the misprescribing of anti-depressants and sleeping tablets after a nasty response to a sinus operation.

Her husband was unable to work for 3 years after his medicine was wrongly stopped abruptly in 2009, and she or he grew to become the first breadwinner till he obtained a considerable settlement for medical negligence in 2014.

With little earnings or help, Julie successfully grew to become a single mum and a carer, and was compelled to be resourceful.

‘What occurred to my husband was terrible. However once you’re going by way of actually tough instances you must take care of your self so as to have the ability to take care of others.

‘I used to be in a position to do that because of yoga, it is reworked my life in so many constructive methods. In 2009 Luke wasn’t working and I knew I needed to do one thing to become profitable, however on the identical time I wanted to be at dwelling with my youngsters.

‘So I made a decision to study to show in addition to practise yoga.’

John Montagu, the fourth Early of Sandwich, pictured, was stated to have invented the sandwich

There have been many instances when she used her pink Mini, parked outdoors the home, as a refuge to cover and cry, relatively than break down in entrance of her youngsters.

‘Should you’re holding a whole lot of stress and nervousness, it is very straightforward to take it out on the individuals you like most,’ she says.

‘I did not need to do this, so I would depart the home to cry. The kids have been younger then and I did not need to cry in entrance of them.’

Yoga launched Julie to a brand new world of well being and wellbeing. With Luke’s assist, she developed a web based diet course and later began a weblog, The Flexi Foodie, which has since developed a global following and been changed into a best-selling cookbook.

Regardless of now being immersed in all of the nation home opulence, Julie could not be extra frugal herself. At this time she’s dressed stylishly as the girl of the manor, but it surely’s top-to-toe from charity outlets.

Nonetheless, her social media profile actually took off when she appeared in three collection of the truth present Girls Of London, which adopted the lives of prosperous socialites together with the previous mannequin Caprice Bourret, businesswoman Sophie Stanbury, trend entrepreneur Noelle Reno and the late mannequin Annabelle Neilson.

‘I made a decision to do Girls Of London as a result of on the time we wanted the extra earnings.

‘It helped us by way of a tough section. However I wasn’t in any respect dissatisfied when the collection did not get recommissioned,’ she says.

‘I did study loads from it although, specifically tips on how to carry out in entrance of the digital camera which is way more durable than I imagined.’

In the meantime Luke, who had studied movie at Columbia College in New York and subsequently based the Met Movie Faculty in London, continued to get better with the assistance of mindfulness and meditation.

He wished to assist others keep away from what had occurred to him, and based the Council for Proof-Based mostly Psychiatry, a marketing campaign group that highlights the hurt that may be attributable to psychiatric medication.

Extra not too long ago he has labored with Sir Oliver Letwin on the All-Social gathering Parliamentary Group for Prescribed Drug Dependence, which led to a serious authorities overview of the problem.

He’s additionally a trustee of the Dalai Lama Centre for Compassion (Joanna Lumley and the Dalai Lama are patrons) which promotes compassion and kindness in colleges.

Nonetheless, as inheritor to the Earl of Sandwich Luke’s important focus, with Julie’s assist, is the survival of Mapperton Home.

‘I obtained this for £35 on the British Crimson Cross,’ she says of her elegant tweed Swaine Adeney Brigg jacket.

‘I obtained my velvet scarf from Most cancers Analysis UK in Chelsea, and my boots are Italian however I discovered them on the Crimson Cross too.

‘Like all homeowners of stately properties it is vital to economize the place we are able to – we have got too many leaks to repair!’

An American Aristocrat’s Information To Nice Estates begins on Tuesday at 8pm on Smithsonian Channel. For extra data on the Council for Proof-Based mostly Psychiatry, go to cepuk.org.