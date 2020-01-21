US-Bound Migrants’ Caravan Clash With Mexico Forces At Guatemala Border

Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico:

A whole lot of Central People from a brand new migrant caravan tried to storm into Mexico Monday by fording the river that divides the nation from Guatemala, however Nationwide Guardsmen fired tear fuel to pressure them again.

The Central People, from the so-called “2020 Caravan” of round three,500 undocumented migrants, gathered on the Guatemalan aspect of the Suchiate River at daybreak, demanding migration authorities allow them to proceed their journey to the US.

When authorities didn’t instantly reply, the migrants started wading throughout the river, which is shallow this time of yr.

Mexican troops fired tear fuel to pressure them again, resulting in scenes of chaos as big crowds of individuals flailed throughout the river.

Scores of migrants, many with cloths tied round their faces to guard them from the fuel, pelted the army police guarding the southern border with massive stones, because the latter sheltered behind riot shields.

“Let us through! Put your hands on your hearts,” shouted one migrant, Jorge, who was making an attempt to ford the river together with his spouse and two younger kids.

Dozens of migrants made it by way of the safety cordon, however the majority have been pressured again.

Round 200 who made it by way of have been later detained, authorities mentioned. An AFP correspondent noticed massive teams of them being rounded up alongside a freeway and loaded onto buses and vehicles — some after making an attempt and failing to run away.

Mexico’s migration authority mentioned the nation was able to welcome foreigners so long as they entered the nation in a “lawful, safe and orderly” method.

Migrants crossing the Suichate River, the pure border between Guatemala and Mexico

“They’re trying to trick us. They tell us to enter the country legally, but then they deport us,” mentioned one migrant, Tania, who has been with the caravan because it set out final week from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, round 650 kilometers (400 miles) away.

“I’m asking Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to consider his conscience” and let the migrants by way of, mentioned one other, 33-year-old Elvis Martinez.

However Mexico faces strain to just do the other from President Donald Trump, who final yr threatened to impose steep tariffs if the nation didn’t do extra to cease a surge of undocumented Central People arriving on the US-Mexican border.

Mexico bows to Trump

It’s the first time Mexico has forcibly turned again a migrant caravan making an attempt to ford the border river — a significant change for the reason that first huge caravan arrived within the nation in October 2018.

That point, Mexico managed to comprise hundreds of migrants who tried to pressure their method throughout the official border bridge, however then did little to cease them once they illegally swam or took rafts throughout the river under.

Since then, hundreds of Central People have crossed Mexico towards the US in caravans, fleeing continual poverty and brutal gang violence in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In search of security in numbers, many journey with young children in tow, typically strolling lengthy distances in plastic sneakers or flip-flops.

After Trump warned of an “invasion” and issued his tariff risk in Could, the Mexican authorities deployed round 26,000 Nationwide Guardsmen to tighten its borders.

It has additionally allowed the US to ship greater than 40,000 asylum-seekers again to Mexico whereas their circumstances are processed, underneath the so-called “Remain in Mexico” coverage.

Thanks no less than partially to these measures, the variety of undocumented migrants the US detained at its southern border fell greater than 70 p.c from Could to December.

Lopez Obrador, an anti-establishment leftist who got here to workplace vowing to guard migrants’ rights, supplied final week to provide four,000 jobs to migrants within the new caravan in the event that they keep in southern Mexico.

However Human Rights Watch accused Mexico of violating migrants’ rights by failing to ensure the safety of these returned by the US and detaining others in “inhumane conditions”.

