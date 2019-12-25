US Bus Driver Reunites Lost Dogs With Family: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of the Day















A bus driver in Milwaukee, United States reunited a pair of misplaced canines with their house owners. Jamie Grabowski noticed two canines working down the road as she approached the top of her shift. She referred to as the canines contained in the bus and performed with them, till the cops arrived. The doggos have been taken to the Milwaukee Space Home Animal Management Fee and later reunited with their house owners.Watch Video:



Individuals in Mumbai are witnessing rainfall at the moment of the yr. As surprising as it’s, persons are taking to Twitter to specific their pleasure as Christmas brings in rain this time. #MumbaiRains are going viral accompanied by a number of tweets.Verify Tweets: #MumbaiRains again in motion— Saniya (@Saniya97433364) December 25, 2019 Right here we go once more!!!!! Rains have positively determined to rejoice all of the festivals with us .😂 Merry Christmas you guys 🤭🎄❤️ I Cannot imagine its raining once more.. #MumbaiRains— GAYATRI (@GayatriJethani) December 25, 2019 It is actually raining in Mumbai in DECEMBER.

Local weather change is actual you guys. If we do not take precautions all of us gonna d!e earlier than 2030. And that is a truth. Lower the cameras…deadass.#MumbaiRains— rahul🌻 (@selg_stan) December 25, 2019



An lovely video of a pair of golden retrievers kissing below the mistletoe is melting hearts on-line. The 10-month-old pups Bacardi and Isla, passionately kissing one another have been filmed stepping into the Christmas spirit.Watch Video:



A spine-chilling second surfaced on the internet– a tiger pouncing upon a 7-year-old boy. Earlier than your jaw drops, allow us to let you know that tiger was in his enclosed space. The child was posing for digital camera in opposition to the glass of wall of the enclosed space. And the animal pounced upon the glass to assault the little boy.Watch Video: My son was on the menu in Dublin Zoo immediately #raar pic.twitter.com/stw2dHe93g— RobC (@r0bc) December 22, 2019



Individuals have taken to Twitter, sharing shock homecoming moments of households. The movies of netizens stunning their households for Christmas soften everybody’s hearts.Verify Tweets: When your brother surprises your mum and comes residence for Christmas ❤️ not a dry eye in the home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EpJXG8bK0e— Janine Goodison (@JanineGoodison) December 23, 2019 My sister has been away within the Navy.

A lady sarcastically referred to as condom packets as Maggi masala packets, however folks on the web didn’t get the enjoyable and began trolling her. Her tweet is now going viral. Watch the viral tweet right here: One pack of maggi masala isn’t sufficient, they should begin giving us extra 😩 https://t.co/6ysWWbwCZp— festive sai 🎅🏽🎄 (@Saisailu97) December 23, 2019



A new video of Jingle Bells has conventional musical devices to recreate the tune. A lady clad in Nauvari saree is seen taking part in the tune on Saxophone, with some Dhol and Tasha music within the background. The video has been doing the rounds on WhatsApp, Fb and Twitter, rapidly going viral.Watch Video of Puneri Model of Jingle Bells Music:



The video has been shared on Twitter and persons are loving the twist. Verify a number of the tweets appreciating it.



Britain’s Royal Palace has shared a brand new image to rejoice the Christmas spirit. The image has The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Norfolk.View Pic Right here: 🎄 Merry Christmas to all our followers! This of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this yr. pic.twitter.com/40j3Xg36This fall— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2019



Site visitors police personnel in Goa determined to don the Santa Claus swimsuit to unfold their message of visitors guidelines and creating consciousness among the many commuters. Verify the tweet right here: Goa: Site visitors Police personnel dressed as #SantaClaus & distributed sweets to commuters in Panaji to boost visitors guidelines consciousness, yesterday. #Christmas pic.twitter.com/dEsapcZBpc— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

