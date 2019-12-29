News

US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘kept diaries about her relationship with Boris Johnson

December 29, 2019
3 Min Read

The diaries that can make Boris Johnson quake: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri says she stored notes of personal telephone conversations with the PM throughout alleged affair

  • Jennifer Arcuri, 34, stated she was writing a guide about friendship with Johnson
  • It can tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister
  • Ebook primarily based on diary entries which Arcuri wrote ‘verbatim’ after their telephone calls 

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

Printed: | Up to date:

The American businesswoman who says she had a detailed friendship with Boris Johnson stored diaries about their relationship – together with notes of their non-public telephone conversations, it was claimed final evening.

Jennifer Arcuri, 34, stated that she was writing a guide concerning the friendship that might tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister for failing to declare their hyperlinks whereas he was London Mayor.

Ms Arcuri stated: ‘I have about seven years of diary entries, and it’s been fascinating for me to return and browse what I wrote.

Jennifer Arcuri, 34, (left) stated that she was writing a guide concerning the friendship that might tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson (proper)

‘As a result of many occasions he would name me and I’d decide up the telephone and write down our whole dialog verbatim.

‘And let’s be very clear right here – I don’t have an ode to Boris Johnson, it’s not like I’ve a diary about Boris, I’ve a diary about my life. I’ve over 50 of them.

‘When this was popping out I went again to that diary to see am I simply remembering this unsuitable?

‘As a result of it’s been just a few years and I’ve had plenty of rising up, and so on. However there’s very a lot a narrative there.’

The American businesswoman who says she had a detailed friendship with Boris Johnson stored diaries about their relationship

The pole-dancing know-how entrepreneur informed The Sunday Occasions that she was in talks with literary brokers concerning the guide.

She stated: ‘I’m debating what sort of story I’m going to inform . . . It’s not a risk in opposition to him [Mr Johnson]. It’s not attempting to present the Boris haters a carrot.’

The Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct is contemplating whether or not there may be adequate proof to mount a prison investigation in opposition to Mr Johnson for ‘alleged misconduct in public office’.

Ms Arcuri is offended that Mr Johnson has didn’t admit their friendship. She stated: ‘What can I probably do to make this man acknowledge me?

‘Is it exposing intimate particulars of my diaries, is it exhibiting screenshots of conversations…?’

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment