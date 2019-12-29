US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri ‘kept diaries about her relationship with Boris Johnson

The diaries that can make Boris Johnson quake: US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri says she stored notes of personal telephone conversations with the PM throughout alleged affair
- Jennifer Arcuri, 34, stated she was writing a guide about friendship with Johnson
- It can tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister
- Ebook primarily based on diary entries which Arcuri wrote ‘verbatim’ after their telephone calls
By Mail on Sunday Reporter
Printed: | Up to date:
The American businesswoman who says she had a detailed friendship with Boris Johnson stored diaries about their relationship – together with notes of their non-public telephone conversations, it was claimed final evening.
Jennifer Arcuri, 34, stated that she was writing a guide concerning the friendship that might tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister for failing to declare their hyperlinks whereas he was London Mayor.
Ms Arcuri stated: ‘I have about seven years of diary entries, and it’s been fascinating for me to return and browse what I wrote.
Jennifer Arcuri, 34, (left) stated that she was writing a guide concerning the friendship that might tackle allegations of a battle of curiosity by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson (proper)
‘As a result of many occasions he would name me and I’d decide up the telephone and write down our whole dialog verbatim.
‘And let’s be very clear right here – I don’t have an ode to Boris Johnson, it’s not like I’ve a diary about Boris, I’ve a diary about my life. I’ve over 50 of them.
‘When this was popping out I went again to that diary to see am I simply remembering this unsuitable?
‘As a result of it’s been just a few years and I’ve had plenty of rising up, and so on. However there’s very a lot a narrative there.’
The American businesswoman who says she had a detailed friendship with Boris Johnson stored diaries about their relationship
The pole-dancing know-how entrepreneur informed The Sunday Occasions that she was in talks with literary brokers concerning the guide.
She stated: ‘I’m debating what sort of story I’m going to inform . . . It’s not a risk in opposition to him [Mr Johnson]. It’s not attempting to present the Boris haters a carrot.’
The Unbiased Workplace for Police Conduct is contemplating whether or not there may be adequate proof to mount a prison investigation in opposition to Mr Johnson for ‘alleged misconduct in public office’.
Ms Arcuri is offended that Mr Johnson has didn’t admit their friendship. She stated: ‘What can I probably do to make this man acknowledge me?
‘Is it exposing intimate particulars of my diaries, is it exhibiting screenshots of conversations…?’
