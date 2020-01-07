“US Can’t Escape Consequences”: Hassan Rouhani On General’s Killing

Iran has vowed “severe revenge” for prime common Qasem Soleimani’s killing.

Tehran:

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani advised his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Tuesday that America’s pursuits within the area had been “in danger”, his workplace stated, after the US killed an Iranian common.

“The United States must know its interests and security in the region are in danger and that it cannot escape the consequences of this great crime,” he stated in an hour-long phone name with Macron, quoted in an announcement by the Iranian presidency.

Friday’s killing of Normal Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad on the orders of President Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions between the arch-foes.

Iran vowed “severe revenge” earlier than Trump warned that Washington had lined up 52 targets if Tehran attacked American personnel or property.

Rouhani stated the Individuals had “committed a major strategic error in assassinating General Soleimani”, head of the Revolutionary Guards’ overseas operations arm.

The Iranian president added that the killing might need the other impact of what the US had anticipated.

“This crime has strengthened as never before the unity and solidarity of the Iranian people, and also that of the Iraqi people,” he advised Macron.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran never seeks war and insecurity in the region, but it does not hesitate to defend its rights and sovereignty,” he stated.

