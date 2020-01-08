US Choppers, Jets Fly Over Air Bases In Iraq Hit By Iranian Missiles

Iran assaults got here US drone strike killed Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad

Iran fired “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles Tuesday towards two airbases in Iraq the place US and coalition forces are based mostly, the Pentagon stated, information company AFP reported. “At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq,” Assistant to the Secretary of Protection for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman stated in a press release. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.” There have been no speedy studies of casualties on the bases. The assaults got here after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to “respond” to a US drone strike that killed Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad final week.

Listed below are the updates on Iran-US tensions:

A number of flights diverted from Iranian airspace US civil flights have been banned over Gulf, Iraq and Iran. British Airways and Singapore Airways have additionally diverted flights from Iranian airspace.

We’re conscious of the studies of assaults on US services in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the scenario carefully and consulting together with his nationwide safety workforce. – Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 7, 2020

Oil costs spike amid tensions escalate between US and Iran after Tehran fires missiles at Iraq base hosing US troops.

Sirens have been heard and American helicopters have been seen flying over Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province on Wednesday, in keeping with al Mayadeen TV. Additionally, whole alert state was activated after the bottom was hit by rockets no less than twice, information company Reuters reported.

Intense army jet exercise was seen over Iraq capital Baghdad

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the Home of Representatives, stated the US “must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence.”

Native safety sources instructed AFP earlier that no less than 9 rockets had slammed into the Ain al-Asad airbase, the most important of the Iraqi army compounds the place international troops are based mostly.

