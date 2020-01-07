January 7, 2020 | three:34am

WASHINGTON – The USA has denied a visa to Iranian Overseas Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that will have allowed him to attend a United Nations Safety Council assembly in New York on Thursday, a U.S. official stated.

Monday’s feedback by the official, who spoke on situation of anonymity, got here as tensions escalate between the 2 nations after america killed Iran’s most outstanding navy commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on Friday.

Below the 1947 U.N. “headquarters agreement,” america is usually required to permit entry to the United Nations for international diplomats. However Washington says it might probably deny visas for “security, terrorism and foreign policy” causes.

The U.S. State Division declined rapid remark. Iran’s mission to the United Nations stated: “We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from either the U.S. or the U.N. regarding Foreign Minister Zarif’s visa.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to touch upon the U.S. denial of a visa for Zarif.

Zarif needed to attend a gathering of the Safety Council on Thursday on the subject of upholding the U.N. Constitution. The assembly and Zarif’s journey had been deliberate earlier than the newest flare-up in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Safety Council assembly would have given Zarif a world highlight to publicly criticize america for killing Soleimani.

Iran’s U.N. envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, has described the killing of Soleimani as “an obvious example of State terrorism and, as a criminal act, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, including, in particular … the Charter of the United Nations.”

Zarif final traveled to New York in September for the annual gathering of world leaders on the United Nations – after america sanctioned him for implementing “the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader.”

The sanctions block any property or pursuits Zarif has in america, however he stated he had none.

Zarif additionally attended U.N. conferences in April and July. Throughout his July go to, Washington imposed tight journey restrictions on Zarif and diplomats at Iran’s mission to the United Nations, confining them to a small part of New York Metropolis.

U.N. Secretary-Normal Antonio Guterres spoke with U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier on Monday. State Division spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus stated in a press release the pair mentioned occasions within the Center East and that Pompeo “expressed his appreciation” for Guterres’ diplomatic efforts.