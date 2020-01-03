US Deploying 3,500 Troops To Middle East After Soleimani Killing: Report

US is deploying as much as three,500 extra troops to the Center East. (Representational)

Washington, United States:

The US is deploying as much as three,500 extra troops to the Center East in a present of drive, a Pentagon official stated Friday, after an American drone killed a high Iranian normal.

The reinforcements will come from the 82nd Airborne Division’s International Response Power, which already provided a number of hundred additional troops to the area earlier this week as tensions grew over an assault on the US embassy in Baghdad.

A Protection Division spokesperson stated that the 82nd Airborne’s Rapid Response Power brigade had already been notified earlier this week that they might be despatched to the area.

“The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, and will assist in reconstituting the reserve,” the official stated.

The transfer got here as tensions soared following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani, the pinnacle of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ operations arm, whom Washington stated was behind assaults on US services in Iraq in current months.