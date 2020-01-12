US describes envoys’ visit to Kashmir as an ‘important step’

Jammu & Kashmir’s First Eid Celebrations Amid tensions













The US has known as the go to of its Ambassador Ken Juster and diplomats from 15 different nations to Kashmir an “important step”.

Alice Wells, the Appearing Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia, tweeted on Saturday that she was “closely following” the go to of the envoys to Kashmir, describing it an “important step”.

Wells, who will probably be visiting India this week, added: “We remain concerned by the detention of political leaders and residents and Internet restrictions. We look forward to a return to normalcy.”

The group of diplomats made a two-day go to to the Union Territory on Thursday and Friday to see the situations there after Jammu and Kashmir’s particular constitutional standing was eliminated final August.

US help to India

Whereas some US politicians and media have criticised the motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities, the US has formally appeared to help the abrogation of the Structure’s Article 370 on the particular standing.

Final October, Wells informed the Home of Representatives Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific that the State Division supported the aims behind it, whereas circuitously mentioning the abrogation.

“The Indian authorities has argued that its determination on Article 370 was pushed by a want to extend financial growth, cut back corruption, and uniformly apply all nationwide legal guidelines in Jammu and Kashmir, notably in regard to ladies and minorities.

“While we support these objectives, the Department remains concerned about the situation in the Kashmir Valley, where daily life for the nearly eight million residents has been severely impacted since August 5,” she had stated.

Washington has banked on India’s democratic establishments – the judiciary and public debates – with the ability to steer the nation.

Bearing this out, the Supreme Court docket final week ordered the federal government to assessment its determination to shutdown the web in Kashmir, which it declared was a basic proper, thus taking a step to deal with Wells’s concern.