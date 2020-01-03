January three, 2020 | 7:21am

A mock US flag is laid on the bottom for vehicles to drive on within the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Getty Photographs

The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday urged all Individuals to depart Iraq instantly, hours after the Iranian Quds Drive chief Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis have been killed in a US airstrike.

“Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the January 2020 Travel Advisory and depart Iraq immediately,” the embassy stated in a press release.

“US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” it added.

Al-Muhandis was the deputy commander of the In style Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of principally Shiite paramilitaries. He additionally was the founding father of the Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades.

The Trump administration blamed the group, which is separate from the Lebanese Hezbollah motion, for a rocket assault in northern Iraq final week that killed an American contractor.

He was killed within the US airstrike close to Baghdad’s worldwide airport together with Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Drive and the architect of its regional army alliances.

A destroyed car on hearth following a US strike in Baghdad. Getty Photographs

Additionally killed was al-Muhandis’ son-in-law Mohammed Rida al-Jaberi.

Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” as tensions soared within the wake of the focused killing.

With Put up wires