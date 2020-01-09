January 9, 2020 | 5:09pm

US hearth fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their strategy to help with hearth preventing in Victoria. Coming by, all gathered gave a spontaneous & prolonged spherical of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration all of us have for his or her generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX

They’re not simply heroes within the US.

American firefighters obtained a rousing spherical of applause after they arrived in Australia to assist battle the catastrophic wildfires which have ripped by enormous swaths of the Land Down Below.

Footage tweeted Thursday by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Hearth Service, reveals the smoke eaters arriving at Sydney Worldwide Airport to a cheering crowd of locals.

“US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria,” Fitzsimmons wrote.

“Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity.”

Firefighters from all through the US have been chipping in to assist douse the out-of-control blaze that has ravaged Australia for months — and continues to unfold.

Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the US for years, together with 138 folks in 2018. However this yr marks the primary time since 2010 that American firefighters have labored in Australia, in line with a CNN report.

“It’s so refreshing and gratifying to see them be welcomed and appreciated,” Autumn Snyder, the spouse of 1 Alabama firefighter within the Australian contingent, instructed CNN.

“We are a public service family and believe in doing all the good we can,” she mentioned. “We are super proud of the work he is doing over there.”

The Australian fires have burned since September, and have killed at the least 26 folks and torched practically 18 million acres throughout six states.