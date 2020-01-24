January 23, 2020 | 11:35pm

The three US firefighters killed in a aircraft crash whereas battling blazes in Australia had been recognized as two C-130 pilots and a flight engineer who labored for a non-public firefighting firm, authorities mentioned.

The firefighters — Ian MacBeth of Montana, Paul Hudson of Arizona, and Rick DeMorgan of Florida — all died when the C-130 tanker they had been flying in crashed close to Richmond in New South Wales.

All three of the boys had been working for Coulson Aviation, a non-public firm that battles blazes world wide, after they had been killed.

“Right now, our hearts are with the crew’s family and friends and our Coulson Family suffering in the loss of these three remarkable and well-respected crewmembers,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

MacBeth, 44, is survived by his spouse and three kids and served in each the Montana Air Nationwide Guard and the Wyoming Air Nationwide Guard, the corporate mentioned.

Hudson, 42, is survived by his spouse and had served 20 years within the Marine Corps after graduating from the Naval Academy.

DeMorgan had two kids and was an 18-year veteran of the US Air Drive.