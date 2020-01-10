January 10, 2020 | 7:13am

The US has handed over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “important data” concerning the lethal airplane crash in Iran forward of a name later Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ukrainian International Minister Vadym Prystaiko mentioned Friday.

“President Volodymyr Zelensky and I met with US representatives,” Prystaiko mentioned in a put up on Twitter with out elaborating on the character of the info and what it signified. “We have received important data which will be processed by our experts.”

Zelensky mentioned earlier the chance missile downed the Ukrainian Boeing 737, killing all 176 individuals board, had not been dominated out nevertheless it had not been confirmed but.

In the meantime, American, Canadian and French representatives plan to journey to Tehran to attend conferences for the Iran-led probe into the crash, Iranian state media reported Friday.

“As soon as they will arrive they will attend the meetings to investigate reasons for the crash,” IRNA reported.

Canada and different international locations mentioned the airplane was introduced down by an Iranian missile, in all probability by mistake.

Mike Pompeo AP

Iran is denying that Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 had been hit by a missile.

Ali Abedzadeh, the top of Iran’s Civil Aviation Group, informed a information convention he was “certain that no missiles hit the aircraft.”

“If they are really sure, they should come and show their findings to the world” in accordance with worldwide requirements, he added.

Hassan Rezaeifar, who heads the Iranian investigation workforce, mentioned recovering knowledge from the voice and knowledge flight recorders may take greater than a month and that your entire probe may stretch into subsequent yr.

He additionally mentioned Iran could request assist from worldwide specialists if it’s not in a position to extract the recordings from the “black boxes.”

The air catastrophe unfolded simply hours after Iran fired 22 ballistic missiles at navy bases internet hosting US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad final week.

Flowers and candles are left amongst images at a memorial throughout a vigil in Toronto. AP

With Submit wires