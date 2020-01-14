US House To Vote On Wednesday To Send Trump Impeachment To Senate

The president and the senators will probably be held accountable: Nancy Pelosi

Washington:

The US Home of Representatives will vote Wednesday on sending articles of impeachment towards Donald Trump to the Senate, setting the stage for the president’s trial for abuse of energy, Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced.

“The American people deserve the truth, and the Constitution demands a trial,” she mentioned in an announcement Tuesday.

“The House will now proceed with a vote on transmitting the articles of impeachment and naming impeachment managers on Wednesday, January 15. The president and the senators will be held accountable.”

