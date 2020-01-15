US House Votes To Send Trump Impeachment Articles To Senate

Donald Trump will grow to be solely the third president in US historical past to go on trial for removing from workplace.

Washington:

The US Home voted Wednesday to ship articles of impeachment in opposition to Donald Trump to the Senate, a key step in Democratic efforts to take away the president for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress.

Lawmakers cut up largely alongside get together traces, 228 to 193, in a vote that can enable a historic Senate impeachment trial of Trump to start within the coming days.

“This is as serious as it gets for any of us,” Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised the chamber shortly earlier than the vote. “It’s not political, it’s not partisan, it’s patriotic.”

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)