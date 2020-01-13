US-Iran tensions: 7 rockets hit army base hosting US troops in Iraq’s Salahudin, 4 injured

Boeing 737 sure for Ukraine crashes in Iran













A minimum of 4 troopers had been reportedly injured after eight mortar bombs fell inside Iraq’s Balad Air Base which was internet hosting the US troops in Iraq’s Salahudin province. In accordance with the preliminary experiences, no casualties have been reported as of now.

The airbase was housing quite a few US troops and advisors of an American firm working the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters.IANS | Representational

The assault came about within the night when the rockets landed on the airbase, situated round 90 km from the Iraqi capital Baghdad, wounding two troopers and inflicting damages to close by buildings, a safety supply instructed information company Xinhua on the situation of anonymity.

Balad airbase is the most important army airbase in Iraq, additionally recognized by the US forces because the Logistics Help Exercise (LSA) Anaconda.

The airbase was housing quite a few US troops and advisors of an American firm working the Iraqi F-16 jet fighters, however they withdrew a couple of week in the past after the worldwide US-led coalition introduced the suspension of its operations towards the Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq.

No group has claimed accountability for the assault to date.

Iran vs US army power

A take a look at the army power of each US and Iran.ibtimes.co.in

As per the worldwide firepower Index, the US is probably the most highly effective army on this planet adopted by Russia and China; as compared, Iran is ranked quantity 14. When it comes to the army funds, in 2018, Iran spent $13.2 billion on its army whereas the US spent a whopping $ 648.eight billion. The US has round 21, 41,900 army personnel in whole together with the lively personnel and the reserve forces.

Iran maintains round eight,73,00zero personnel together with its lively and reserved power. Since army conscription is obligatory in Iran for all males over the age of 18, therefore it’s troublesome to estimate the precise variety of lively reserves.

As we speak’s assault got here a number of days after Qais al-Khazali, chief of the Iraqi Iran-backed Shiite militia Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, stated the Iranian preliminary response to the killing of the Iranian army chief is completed and it’s time for Iraq to reply to the US airstrike.

Al-Khazali’s menace got here after Iran fired ballistic missiles earlier within the day on army bases housing US troops in Iraq’s western province of Anbar and close to town of Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous area of Kurdistan.

Final week, a US drone attacked a convoy at Baghdad Worldwide Airport, killing Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Pressure of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

Greater than 5,00zero US troops have been deployed in Iraq to assist the Iraqi forces within the battles towards Islamic State militants.

(With company inputs)