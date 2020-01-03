US kills Iranian general Qassem Soleimani: How world leaders reacted

Donald Trump ordered killing of highly effective Iranian army chief Qassem Soleimani.Twitter

US President Donald Trump ordered killing of highly effective Iranian army chief Qassem Soleimani, the top of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) elite Quds Power. The transfer is sure to escalate tensions between the Center East nation and the US as US continues to again the transfer to kill Soleimani whereas Iran plots revenge.

The transfer that was met with harsh criticism from Tehran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has vowed “tough revenge” on Washington in response.

Listed below are some reactions to the killing of Iranian Main-Normal Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Power, in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

Iran supreme chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.Reuters

“All Enemies should know that the jihad of resistance will continue with a doubled motivation, and a definite victory awaits the fighters in the holy war,” Khamenei mentioned in a press release carried by TV. Iran usually refers to regional international locations and forces against Israel and the USA as a “resistance” entrance.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT HASSAN ROUHANI

“Soleimani’s martyrdom will make Iran more decisive to resist America’s expansionism and to defend our Islamic values,” Rouhani mentioned in a press release.

“With no doubt, Iran and other freedom-seeking countries in the region will take his revenge.”

US SENATOR JIM RISCH, CHAIRMAN, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE

“Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans,” Risch, a Republican, mentioned on Twitter.

“As I have previously warned the Iranian government, they should not mistake our reasonable restraint in response to their previous attacks as weakness.”

“On behalf of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has either been killed or injured due to an Iranian-provided IED or rocket in Iraq over the years, today justice was done.”

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MOHAMMAD JAVAD ZARIF

“The brutality and stupidity of American terrorist forces in assassinating Commander Soleimani… will undoubtedly make the tree of resistance in the region and the world more prosperous,” Zarif mentioned in a press release.

On Twitter he mentioned the assassination of Soleimani was “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.”

“The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he mentioned within the publish.

US SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO VIA TWITTER

“Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more.”

FORMER US VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

“This is a hugely escalatory move in an already dangerous region… President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond.”

US SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CONTENDER

“Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

US SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY

Murphy, a Democrat, mentioned whereas Soleimani was “an enemy of the United States,” the killing may put extra Individuals in danger.

“One reason we don’t generally (assassinate) foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed,” Murphy mentioned on Twitter.

“That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight.”

FORMER US AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS NIKKI HALEY

“Qassem Soleimani was an arch-terrorist with American blood on his hands,” Haley mentioned on Twitter. “His demise should be applauded by all who seek peace and justice. “Pleased with President Trump for doing the sturdy and proper factor.”

BASSEM NAIM, SPOKESMAN FOR THE PALESTINIAN GROUP HAMAS

Naim mentioned on Twitter: The assassination “opens the doors of the region to all possibilities, except calm & stability. USA bears the responsibility for that.”

MOHSEN REZAEI, FORMER COMMANDER OF IRAN’S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

“He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America,” Rezaei, who’s now the secretary of a robust state physique, mentioned in a publish on Twitter.

(With Reuters inputs)