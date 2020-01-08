January eight, 2020 | eight:46am

A US navy troop at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. AP

The US navy had advance warning of an incoming rocket barrage from Iran at two bases in Iraq, giving troops time to succeed in shelter, in response to a report on Wednesday.

Tehran fired greater than a dozen missiles on the bases that home US and coalition forces in retaliation for a drone strike that killed Iran’s prime navy chief Qassam Soleimani final week.

“The early warning system worked,” a US official informed USA At present.

A complete of 15 surface-to-surface missiles have been fired by Iran, US officers.

Ten hit the Ain al-Assad air base and one struck a base in Erbil, whereas the opposite 4 failed.

The Pentagon stated no casualties have been reported and it was nonetheless assessing injury to the bases, however it appeared hangar at Assad was broken.

Following the assaults Tuesday night, President Trump tweeted that “All is well!” and stated he can be “making a statement” Wednesday morning.

There are about 5,000 US troops stationed in Iraq.

With Put up wires