US: Nintendo download for 16th January

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore – The worlds of the Hearth Emblem sequence and ATLUS video games have crossed paths once more. An interdimensional evil has invaded modern-day Tokyo, ensuing on this fantastical barrage of music, fashion and hazard. So, combat again! Battle by way of dungeons to pump up your technique and creatively decimate your foes…earlier than all hope fades to black. This up to date version consists of paid DLC from the Wii U model of the sport, plus new dungeons to discover, a brand new EX Story and a brand new music video that includes the tune, “She is…”



Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U New Yr Sale – Ring within the New Yr with nice financial savings on Nintendo Swap and Nintendo 3DS video games! It can save you on a big number of must-have titles, together with Mario Kart eight Deluxe, Mario & Sonic on the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020and The Witcher three: Wild Hunt – Full Version. The sale runs till tonight (Jan. 16) at 11:59 p.m. PT, so make certain to take a look at the total checklist of offers accessible at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.



Journey Pinball Bundle – Obtainable Jan. 17

– Obtainable Jan. 17 Anime Studio Story

Arcade Archives EXERION

Caveman Chuck – Obtainable Jan. 21

– Obtainable Jan. 21 Curious Circumstances

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers

Dreamwalker: By no means Fall Asleep

Dungeon Capturing

Ember – Obtainable Jan. 21

– Obtainable Jan. 21 Excessive Vans Simulator

Jurassic Excite

Lydia – Obtainable Jan. 17

– Obtainable Jan. 17 Maitetsu:Pure Station

Planetary Protection Power

Psikyo Capturing Stars Alpha – Obtainable Jan. 21

– Obtainable Jan. 21 Pink Bow – Obtainable Jan. 17

– Obtainable Jan. 17 Robots beneath assault!

Sea King Hunter

Search Hearts

SELF

So Many Me: Prolonged Version – Obtainable Jan. 17

– Obtainable Jan. 17 Soccer, Techniques & Glory – Obtainable Jan. 22

– Obtainable Jan. 22 Sorry, James

Spider Solitaire – Obtainable Jan. 17

– Obtainable Jan. 17 Tremendous Crush KO

To the Moon

The Station

Witch & Hero 2

Small World Z

Regina & Mac

Supply: Nintendo of America