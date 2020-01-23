News

US: Nintendo download for 23rd January 2020

January 23, 2020
This week’s Nintendo Obtain consists of the next featured content material:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap
    • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version– A magical realist journey sport in 5 acts, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version includes a haunting digital rating and a set of hymns and bluegrass requirements. Rendered in a hanging visible model that pulls as a lot from theater, movie and experimental digital artwork because it does from the historical past of video video games, this can be a story of unpayable money owed, deserted futures and the human drive to search out group. Kentucky Route Zero: TV Version can be accessible on Jan. 28.
    • MosaicMosaic is a darkish, surrealistic and atmospheric journey sport about city isolation and the dread of being a bit in an enormous equipment you’ll be able to’t perceive. Remedy puzzles on a meditative quest of self-discovery whereas looking for to flee the grasp of a monolithic company.
    • Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath – Within the dusty, undeveloped wastelands of Western Mudos, cantankerous townsfolk discover their settlements besieged by belligerent outlaws. Alongside comes Stranger, a tall, darkish and enigmatic bounty hunter with a mission to seize troublemakers and scoundrels and return them to civilized townships for incarceration. This landmark installment within the Oddworld collection includes a fast-paced journey with a seamless mix of first-person and third-person motion.

Actions:

  • Print Your Personal Modern Field Artwork for a Hyper Trendy Recreation – To have fun the Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore sport launch, My Nintendo is providing the printable field artwork cowl and wallpaper rewards, which will be downloaded by redeeming My Nintendo Factors*. Your desktop and media cabinets are actually in peril … of trying fabulous!
  • Sport Your Love for Nintendo Swap Video games With Unique Clothes – My Nintendo members can now buy new shirts and hoodies that includes designs from Nintendo Swap video games, comparable to Luigi’s Mansion three, The Legend of Zelda: Hyperlink’s Awakening and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Go to Nintendo Retailer now to buy these unique gadgets.
  • Redeem My Nintendo Factors to Get a Seven-Day Trial for Nintendo Swap On-line** – Prepare for on-line play along with your family and friends. Redeem 100 My Nintendo Platinum Factors* and revel in Nintendo Swap On-line for seven days!

Nintendo eShop gross sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
    • Nice offers this week! Take a look at the total checklist of offers accessible this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap:

  • 198X
  • Precise Daylight – Accessible Jan. 28
  • Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles
  • Arcade Archives XX MISSION
  • Asemblance
  • Traditional Snake Adventures
  • CODE SHIFTER – Accessible Jan. 29
  • Espresso Discuss – Accessible Jan. 29
  • Twin Mind Vol.2: Reflex
  • Escape from Chernobyl
  • FoxyLand 2 – Accessible Jan. 24
  • Horse Farm – Accessible Jan. 29
  • It got here from area and ate our brains – Accessible Jan. 28
  • It’s Raining Fists and Steel
  • JEWEL WARS
  • Simply Glide
  • Lumini – Accessible Jan. 24
  • Bike Mechanic Simulator – Accessible Jan. 27
  • Music Racer – Accessible Jan. 29
  • OmoTomO
  • Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite – Accessible Jan. 24
  • PuPaiPo House Deluxe
  • Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer
  • SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone
  • SEGA AGES Shinobi
  • Sinless
  • Sleep Assault
  • SpeedRunners
  • Tales Untold
  • Strike! Ten Pin Bowling
  • Tremendous Tennis – Accessible Jan. 27
  • The Strolling Lifeless: A New Frontier
  • The Strolling Lifeless: Season Two
  • WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF
  • The place Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Version
  • With out Escape
  • Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest – Accessible Jan. 24

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS:

  • Cazzarion(New Nintendo 3DS techniques solely)
  • Pinball Breaker VI

Supply: Nintendo of America

