US: Nintendo Download for 2nd January 2020

eShop Nintendo Change
By My Nintendo Information Admin
Depart a Remark on US: Nintendo Obtain for 2nd January 2020
Nintendo eShop gross sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Nice offers this week! Try the total checklist of offers out there this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.
Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change:
- BATTOJUTSU
- Blackmoor 2 – Out there Jan. 6
- Croc’s World three
- Hyperlink-a-Pix Deluxe
- Nurse Love Dependancy
- Nurse Love Syndrome
- Final Racing 2D – Out there Jan. 6
