US: Nintendo Download for 2nd January 2020

Depart a Remark on US: Nintendo Obtain for 2nd January 2020

By My Nintendo Information Admin January 2, 2020 January 2, 2020

Nintendo eShop gross sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Nice offers this week! Try the total checklist of offers out there this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.



Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change: