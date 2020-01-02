US: Nintendo Download for 2nd January 2020

eShop Nintendo Swap
Nintendo eShop gross sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Nice offers this week! Try the total record of offers obtainable this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.
Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Swap:
- BATTOJUTSU
- Blackmoor 2 – Obtainable Jan. 6
- Croc’s World three
- Hyperlink-a-Pix Deluxe
- Nurse Love Habit
- Nurse Love Syndrome
- Final Racing 2D – Obtainable Jan. 6
