US: Nintendo download for 9th January 2020

January 9, 2020
This week’s Nintendo Obtain consists of the next featured content material:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change
    • Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore (Pre-Buy) – Discover a hyper-stylish Tokyo bursting with music, pop idols and hazard when the Hearth Emblem collection and ATLUS video games collide on the Nintendo Change system. The Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encoregame launches Jan. 17, with further character tales, extra battle components and a brand new music. For individuals who need to slay rogue spirits as quickly as the sport launches, pre-purchase is now obtainable.

Nintendo eShop gross sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
    • Nice offers this week! Try the total listing of offers obtainable this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change:

  • 140
  • Aborigenus – Out there Jan. 10
  • Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Nightfall DX – Out there Jan. 14
  • Atelier Nightfall Trilogy Deluxe Pack – Out there Jan. 14
  • Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sky DX – Out there Jan. 14
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sea DX – Out there Jan. 14
  • Cooking Tycoons – three in 1 Bundle
  • Demolish & Construct 2018 – Out there Jan. 15
  • Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters – Out there Jan. 10
  • Invisible Fist
  • Bounce Gunners – Out there Jan. 13
  • Nicky – The House Alone Golf Ball
  • Sir Eatsalot
  • Squidlit – Out there Jan. 14
  • Tremendous Mega Area Blaster Particular Turbo – Out there Jan. 14
  • Technosphere – Out there Jan. 10
  • THOTH

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on New Nintendo 3DS:

  • Silver Falls – three Down Stars

Supply: Nintendo of America

