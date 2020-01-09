US: Nintendo download for 9th January 2020

This week’s Nintendo Obtain consists of the next featured content material:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore (Pre-Buy) – Discover a hyper-stylish Tokyo bursting with music, pop idols and hazard when the Hearth Emblem collection and ATLUS video games collide on the Nintendo Change system. The Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encoregame launches Jan. 17, with further character tales, extra battle components and a brand new music. For individuals who need to slay rogue spirits as quickly as the sport launches, pre-purchase is now obtainable.



140

Aborigenus – Out there Jan. 10

– Out there Jan. 10 Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Nightfall DX – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Atelier Nightfall Trilogy Deluxe Pack – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sky DX – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sea DX – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Cooking Tycoons – three in 1 Bundle

Demolish & Construct 2018 – Out there Jan. 15

– Out there Jan. 15 Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters – Out there Jan. 10

– Out there Jan. 10 Invisible Fist

Bounce Gunners – Out there Jan. 13

– Out there Jan. 13 Nicky – The House Alone Golf Ball

Sir Eatsalot

Squidlit – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Tremendous Mega Area Blaster Particular Turbo – Out there Jan. 14

– Out there Jan. 14 Technosphere – Out there Jan. 10

– Out there Jan. 10 THOTH

Silver Falls – three Down Stars

Supply: Nintendo of America