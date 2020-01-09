US: Nintendo download for 9th January 2020

This week’s Nintendo Obtain consists of the next featured content material:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change
- Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore (Pre-Buy) – Discover a hyper-stylish Tokyo bursting with music, pop idols and hazard when the Hearth Emblem collection and ATLUS video games collide on the Nintendo Change system. The Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encoregame launches Jan. 17, with further character tales, extra battle components and a brand new music. For individuals who need to slay rogue spirits as quickly as the sport launches, pre-purchase is now obtainable.
Nintendo eShop gross sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Nice offers this week! Try the total listing of offers obtainable this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.
Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change:
- 140
- Aborigenus – Out there Jan. 10
- Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Nightfall DX – Out there Jan. 14
- Atelier Nightfall Trilogy Deluxe Pack – Out there Jan. 14
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sky DX – Out there Jan. 14
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sea DX – Out there Jan. 14
- Cooking Tycoons – three in 1 Bundle
- Demolish & Construct 2018 – Out there Jan. 15
- Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters – Out there Jan. 10
- Invisible Fist
- Bounce Gunners – Out there Jan. 13
- Nicky – The House Alone Golf Ball
- Sir Eatsalot
- Squidlit – Out there Jan. 14
- Tremendous Mega Area Blaster Particular Turbo – Out there Jan. 14
- Technosphere – Out there Jan. 10
- THOTH
Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on New Nintendo 3DS:
- Silver Falls – three Down Stars
Supply: Nintendo of America
