News

US: Nintendo download for 9th January 2020

January 9, 2020
2 Min Read

This week’s Nintendo Obtain consists of the next featured content material:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change
    • Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encore (Pre-Buy) – Discover a hyper-stylish Tokyo bursting with music, pop idols and hazard when the Hearth Emblem sequence and ATLUS video games collide on the Nintendo Change system. The Tokyo Mirage Classes #FE Encoregame launches Jan. 17, with extra character tales, extra battle components and a brand new track. For individuals who need to slay rogue spirits as quickly as the sport launches, pre-purchase is now out there.

Nintendo eShop gross sales:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
    • Nice offers this week! Try the complete listing of offers out there this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals.

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change:

  • 140
  • Aborigenus – Obtainable Jan. 10
  • Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Nightfall DX – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Atelier Nightfall Trilogy Deluxe Pack – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sky DX – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Nightfall Sea DX – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Cooking Tycoons – three in 1 Bundle
  • Demolish & Construct 2018 – Obtainable Jan. 15
  • Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters – Obtainable Jan. 10
  • Invisible Fist
  • Leap Gunners – Obtainable Jan. 13
  • Nicky – The Dwelling Alone Golf Ball
  • Sir Eatsalot
  • Squidlit – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Tremendous Mega House Blaster Particular Turbo – Obtainable Jan. 14
  • Technosphere – Obtainable Jan. 10
  • THOTH

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on New Nintendo 3DS:

  • Silver Falls – three Down Stars

Supply: Nintendo of America

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment