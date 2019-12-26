News

US: Nintendo Download: Indie games sale

December 26, 2019
1 Min Read

Nintendo eShop gross sales:

  • Save on Indies – For a restricted time, stand up to 40% off choose digital indie video games in Nintendo eShop. Try the complete record of offers accessible this week at https://www.nintendo.com/video games/sales-and-deals. From heart-warming tales to action-packed adventures, there’s one thing for everybody this vacation. Click on right here to take a look at the best-selling indie video games that got here out throughout 2019 on Nintendo Change.

Additionally new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Change:

  • 2048 CAT
  • Akuto: Showdown
  • Arcade Archives VS. BALLOON FIGHT – Obtainable Dec. 27
  • Demon Pit
  • Deponia Doomsday
  • Goodbye Deponia
  • Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma-
  • Pulstario
  • Roll’d
  • Roombo: First Blood
  • Sheep Patrol

Supply: Nintendo of America

