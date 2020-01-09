US Officials Believe Iran Accidentally Shot Down Ukraine Plane: Reports

The Ukranian airplane crash had killed 176 individuals who had been onboard (File)

Washington:

US officers consider that Iran by chance shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all the 176 individuals on board, US media reported Thursday.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN quoted unnamed officers saying they’re more and more assured that Iranian air protection programs by chance downed the plane, primarily based on satellite tv for pc, radar and digital knowledge.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)