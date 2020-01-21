US President Donald Trump Calls Impeachment Trial “Disgraceful, Hoax”

Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a “hoax” within the Swiss resort of Davos.
Davos, Switzerland:
US President Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a “hoax” within the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday, hours earlier than senators have been to start out debating a push to take away him from workplace.
Requested by reporters why he was in Davos, not again in Washington, Trump mentioned: “We’re meeting with world leaders, the most important people in the world and we’re bringing back tremendous business.”
“The other’s just a hoax,” he mentioned. “It’s the witch hunt that’s been going on for years and frankly it’s disgraceful.”
