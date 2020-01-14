US President Donald Trump planning first visit to India in February

PM Modi can handle Pakistan-sponsored terror, says US President Trump













US President Donald Trump is contemplating visiting India subsequent month, for what could be his first go to to the world’s largest democracy since he took workplace three years in the past, sources with data of the matter stated on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, searching for to construct shut ties with Washington, had beforehand invited Trump to attend India’s annual Republic Day parade later this month, however the US officers stated it could conflict with the president’s State of the Union deal with.

“There has been an open invitation for him to visit, both sides are working out the dates,” one of many sources stated.

One other supply stated Trump may come within the second half of February and that he could go to a second metropolis moreover the nationwide capital Delhi.

The Indian overseas ministry didn’t have an instantaneous touch upon the proposed go to.

India and the USA have constructed shut political and safety ties, however in recent times commerce frictions have come to the fore. Trump has often named India as one of many international locations with the best tariffs on the planet and withdrawn a key commerce concession for that purpose.

The 2 sides have been attempting to work out a brand new and restricted commerce pact on reducing tariffs, however these negotiations have run into issues over broader points of information privateness and controls over e-commerce.