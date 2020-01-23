US Probes Second Suspected Case Of Chinese Virus

The affected person traveled from Wuhan, China, the place the coronavirus originated. (File)

Houston:

Authorities in Texas are investigating a second suspected case on US soil of a brand new and lethal Chinese language virus, officers mentioned Thursday.

Brazos County, northwest of Houston, “is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV),” officers wrote in a press release on Fb.

“The patient traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated,” the assertion added.

“Health care providers were aware of public health guidance on novel coronavirus and quickly recognized that the patient met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home, while the precautionary testing is done.”

A blood pattern from the affected person needs to be examined by technicians on the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) earlier than the case if confirmed.

If the case is confirmed, the affected person can be the second particular person to be contaminated with the pathogen on US soil after a person in his 30s close to Seattle reported himself to authorities on January 19.

He’s mentioned to be recovering effectively and well being officers have mentioned he will likely be launched quickly.

The brand new respiratory virus has claimed 18 lives since rising from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan, contaminated lots of of different folks nationwide and has been detected as distant as the US.

It has triggered alarm due to its similarity to SARS (Extreme Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed almost 650 folks throughout mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

However the outbreak doesn’t but represent a worldwide emergency, the World Well being Group mentioned Thursday.

